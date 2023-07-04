Detroit. July 3 — (AP) — A gray two-door sedan, with chromium-plated bumpers, grille and trimming, rolled off the assembly line of the Ford Motor Company’s Rouge plant today to signalize the return of the automobile industry to partial peacetime production.
It was the first civilian passenger car produced by the industry since February, 1942. For the Ford Company it was the first of 39,910 vehicles the war production board has authorized the company to assemble during 1945.
The first car was driven off the line by Henry Ford II, executive vice president of the company. Following it in various stages of completion, were approximately a score of other cars.
With the exception of a single five-passenger coupe, all were powered with V-8 engines, turning up 100 horsepower. The coupe had a 75-horsepower six-cylinder engine. All were of the Ford super deluxe line.
To be put into production about Oct. 1 are the Ford Company’s new Mercury models. They will be followed later by the Lincoln continental and custom-built models.
Employment Be Lowered
At the Ford offices it was indicated that an increase in the company’s production quota will be sought under the “spot” authorization plan set up by the WPB.
“Unless our quota is increased,” said Ford, “employment in the Ford plants will be cut 50,000 to 0.000 from the current total of 112,000.”
Looking to the future, young Ford said the company’s $150,000,000 post war expansion program provides for the construction of four new assembly plants. Two of them will be at Atlanta, Ga., and St. Louis, Mo. The others probably will be on the east and west coasts, but the locations were not disclosed.
Retail prices of the new 1946 models are yet to be determined, according to J. B. Davis, the Ford director of sales and advertising.
This story was published in the July 4, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
