Detroit. July 3 — (AP) — A gray two-door sedan, with chromium-plated bumpers, grille and trimming, rolled off the assembly line of the Ford Motor Company’s Rouge plant today to signalize the return of the automobile industry to partial peacetime production.

It was the first civilian passenger car produced by the industry since February, 1942. For the Ford Company it was the first of 39,910 vehicles the war production board has authorized the company to assemble during 1945.