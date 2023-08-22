First Female Park Ranger Claims She’s Equal To Fellow Workers

FEMALE FOREST RANGER — Jan Schneider, 22, a ranger at Mt. Spokane State Park, is the first woman state parks ranger in the department's 59-year history. She says she has a tough time starting a chain saw now and then and carying big chunks of wood, but otherwise she thinks she's equal to the other ranger tasks. (AP Wirephoto)
SPOKANE, Wash. — She has a tough time starting a chain saw and carrying big chunks of wood, but otherwise Jan Schneider thinks she’s equal to the tasks of any other state park ranger.
The 22-year-old woman is the first female ranger in the 59-year history of the State Parks Department.
Miss Schneider is stationed at Mt. Spokane State Park north of Spokane.
“You’re kidding” is the reaction she said she gets most of the time when people learn she’s a full-fledged ranger.
A 1972 graduate in parks and recreation from the University of Washington at Seattle, Miss Schneider said her friends at school “were very excited when they learned what I’d be and thought they knew somebody who was going down in history.” Miss Schneider said she believes she is a pioneer in her field and may be helping to open doors to other women.
“I was a little scared at first because I knew that if I didn’t do well, it would be just that much harder for the next girl who wanted to do this. They would look with less favor on her,” she said.
The Port Townsend, Wash., native said she has had no major problems and is looking forward to the next exam she must take before being promoted and transferred.
She doesn’t hunt or fish, but likes wildlife, hiking and camping.
Miss Schneider said her male counterparts “usually talk just as if I’m not there. They never assume I’m a female.”
“I’m not all that crazy about man talk, but when it bores me I just don’t pay any attention to it.”
This story was published in the Aug. 22, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.