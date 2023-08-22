First Female Park Ranger Claims She’s Equal To Fellow Workers

FEMALE FOREST RANGER — Jan Schneider, 22, a ranger at Mt. Spokane State Park, is the first woman state parks ranger in the department's 59-year history. She says she has a tough time starting a chain saw now and then and carying big chunks of wood, but otherwise she thinks she's equal to the other ranger tasks. (AP Wirephoto)

 Jennifer Ladwig

SPOKANE, Wash. — She has a tough time starting a chain saw and carrying big chunks of wood, but otherwise Jan Schneider thinks she’s equal to the tasks of any other state park ranger.

The 22-year-old woman is the first female ranger in the 59-year history of the State Parks Department.

