Fitness is a booming business

Chris Teachout demonstrates an exercise for a potential instructor. From a series of exercise classes she started one year ago, Teachout has developed a franchise business in physical fitness studios.

 Patrick Sullivan/Tribune

It began just a year ago as a way to stay busy and put into practice several years of gradually accrued knowledge of the body, exercise, nutrition and fitness.

Now Chris Teachout’s name is on three studios, with two more to be opened soon.