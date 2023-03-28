Fitness is a booming business

It began just a year ago as a way to stay busy and put into practice several years of gradually accrued knowledge of the body, exercise, nutrition and fitness.
Now Chris Teachout’s name is on three studios, with two more to be opened soon.
She will be featured on a two-minute spot preceding the evening news each weekday on KLEW-TV.
Her horizon has broadened to include not only teaching women how to be physically fit through exercise but to helping them to become financially firm through the fitness business.
Chris’ ExerSize opened April 18, 1981, as a series of exercise classes that moved around town, depending on where she could find space.
She now has a permanent base at 10 Fifth St., with two instructors in addition to herself, and classes six days a week.
Another instructor directs students in her techniques at Asotin.
A studio has been opened at the Moscow Mall, and two more will open in Spokane as soon as the instructors there complete training.
From there, Chris’ ExerSize outlets will look south toward McCall, north to Deer Park and Coeur d’Alene and to the small towns between, wherever women want them, she said.
Expansion has made her endeavor more of a family affair. Her husband, Dennis G. Teachout, classified advertising manager at the Lewiston Morning Tribune, does the interviewing of potential instructors, because each of them is expected to become a businesswoman in her own right.
He provides the training in business management, site selection, advertising and sales to go with his wife’s exercise routines, a “how to succeed in the exercise business” cram course, as they describe it.
Fifty people were interviewed for the initial instructors’ course. Seven were accepted and four successfully completed the training, Chris Teachout said.
Instructors must have more than the ability to exercise, according to the Teachouts.
They want personality, perseverance, ambition and ability.
“I don’t want people to go out and fail with my program,” she said.
Their contracts give them firm controls over instructional and business management, and they expect that to maintain the success of the first year.
Shooting began a week ago on television spots — each two to three minutes long — that will air on KLEW-TV at 5:48 each week night.
Exercises will be weekly progressions, explained, demonstrated and taught to viewers, Chris Teachout said.
The segments will run at least 90 days to give people a chance to comment, station manager Gerry Cornwell said.
“We really don’t see any limits,” said Chris Teachout.
This story was published in the March 28, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
