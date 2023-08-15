COTTONWOOD — In a chapel setting of ferns and golden gladioli with ruby centers, five Benedictine Sisters celebrated jubilees of religious profession Saturday at a 10:30 a.m. concelebrated Mass at St. Gertrude’s Convent.

Renewing vows as a Benedictine Sister in Idaho were: after 70 years of service, Sister Anna Spaeth; for 60 years, Sister Anastasia Kukilck and Sister Aloysia Staubli, for 50 years, Sister Martina Gehring and Sister Irmengard Hack.

