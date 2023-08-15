COTTONWOOD — In a chapel setting of ferns and golden gladioli with ruby centers, five Benedictine Sisters celebrated jubilees of religious profession Saturday at a 10:30 a.m. concelebrated Mass at St. Gertrude’s Convent.
Renewing vows as a Benedictine Sister in Idaho were: after 70 years of service, Sister Anna Spaeth; for 60 years, Sister Anastasia Kukilck and Sister Aloysia Staubli, for 50 years, Sister Martina Gehring and Sister Irmengard Hack.
The ruby jubilarian, Sister Anna, wore a ruby corsage; the diamond jubilarians, Sisters Anastasia and Aloysia, selected white arrangements; the golden celebrants, Sisters Martina and Irmengard, wore goldenhued carnations. Each jubilarian renewed her profession in the presence of Bishop Sylvester Treinen, Catholic Bishop of Boise; Mother M. Regina O’Connell, Prioress of St. Gertrude’s; more than 100 guests, some 115 Sisters of St. Benedict and six area clergymen.
Concelebrating the Mass which centered on the theme, “Love is built to last forever,” was the Most Rev. Sylvester Treinen, the Right Rev. Gerald Desmond of St. Martin’s Abbey, Lacey, Wash., and the Rev. Sean Caulfield, chaplain of St. Gertrude’s.
The Right Rev. Gerald Desmond, O.S.B., gave the homily. A contemporary folk Mass was sung by the 60-member choir of St. Gertrude’s. Directing the choir was Sister Cecile Marie Uhlorn; organist was Sister Margaret Mary Sass who selected “Alla Commodo” by Sallacini as a special classical rendition. A trio of sisters, Angela Uhlorn, Virginia Goeckner and Orice Klass, vocalized selected parts of the Mass.
The jubilarians received the apostolic blessing of Pope Paul VI, lettered on parchment, as one of their jubilee gifts from St. Gertrude’s Community.
Following the 10:30 a.m. liturgy, relatives, friends and other guests dined with the sisters. Immediate family members included; Mrs. Mary Schaeeffer and Mrs. Anna Schaeffer, both of Ferdinand; Mrs. Lena Nuxoll of Grangeville; Mr. and Mrs. Ted Gehring of Keuterville; and Mrs. Nora Gehring and Mr. and Mrs. Ben Gehring of Cottonwood. More than 80 close relatives on Camas Prairie joined with Sister Martina Gehring for her day of celebration.
First cousins of Sister Mary Anna present were Sister M. Barbara Clare Altman, S.N.J.M. of Spokane; and Sister Francis Anthony Allman, S.P. of Spokane. Sister Irmengard’s blood sister, Sister Frowina Hack, O.S.B., Cottonwood, was her jubilee escort.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Scharnhorst of Genesee, Mrs. Gertrude Kasper of Seattle and Mrs. James Bauman of Lewiston celebrated the day with Sister Martina Gehring.
Not able to be present at St. Gertrude’s Convent for the day’s services was jubilarian Sister Aloysia Staubli, who has been hospitalized at Cottonwood since early November. Sister Aloysia, a member of St. Mary’s Hospital Community for the past 22 years, was honored at a special jubilee liturgy in her room.
Area priests present for the celebrations at St. Gertrude’s were Monsignor Joseph M. Verhoeven of Cottonwood; the Rev. Robert Smith of Cottonwood; the Rev. Daniel Boute of St. Mary’s Hospital, Cottonwood; the Rev. Victor Lustig of Greencreek; the Rev. Raymond Peplinski of Grangeville and the Rev. Robert Waldmann of Ferdinand.
