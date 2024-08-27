Flying, juggling, computing among UI course subject

Other classes will include woodworking for kids; a pruning workshop; database principles (novice); desktop publishing with WordPerfect (intermediate); dental care and common ophthalmic disorders in the horse; conflict in the Near East; The Israeli-Palestinian struggle; and I Can’t Even Draw a Straight Line.

There will be an aviation pilot school; active parenting II; and Camcorder Cram!

Dates, times and more information can be obtained by contacting the UI Enrichment Program.

This story was published in the Feb. 25, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.