Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
FlashbackFebruary 25, 2025

Flying, juggling, computing among UI course subject

MOSCOW — Nearly 30 courses begin in March at the University of Idaho.

The classes include jazz piano; stained glass; a couples workshop for relationship enhancement; Monsters and Make believe (computers for youngsters in grades 3 through 6); juggling; housemending (home repair for women); and birch willow wreath.

Also offered will be WordPerfect 5.0 advanced for professional papers; Global Warming A Hot Issue; Catch of the Day; build-your-own robot workshop (a parent-child experience); Kokondo karate women’s self-defense seminar; the Nez Perce Indians; preventive medicine; and vaccination and deworming.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Other classes will include woodworking for kids; a pruning workshop; database principles (novice); desktop publishing with WordPerfect (intermediate); dental care and common ophthalmic disorders in the horse; conflict in the Near East; The Israeli-Palestinian struggle; and I Can’t Even Draw a Straight Line.

There will be an aviation pilot school; active parenting II; and Camcorder Cram!

Dates, times and more information can be obtained by contacting the UI Enrichment Program.

This story was published in the Feb. 25, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackFeb. 25
Sharp opted for his own Ranch
FlashbackFeb. 25
Jazz rolls where rock can’t
FlashbackFeb. 25
This historic wall is going up, not down
FlashbackFeb. 25
A day in the life of the Warriors
Related
You’ll never believe what kids will become
FlashbackFeb. 18
You’ll never believe what kids will become
Hardy crowd braves cold for Mardi Gras in Moscow
FlashbackFeb. 18
Hardy crowd braves cold for Mardi Gras in Moscow
Penney’s manager plans some changes
FlashbackFeb. 18
Penney’s manager plans some changes
Six win shoot titles
FlashbackFeb. 18
Six win shoot titles
New cars cast their spell at Lewiston show
FlashbackFeb. 11
New cars cast their spell at Lewiston show
Thrift store expands to Orchards
FlashbackFeb. 11
Thrift store expands to Orchards
Who will fill Moscow Mall’s void?
FlashbackFeb. 4
Who will fill Moscow Mall’s void?
Chamber posts takes on a new Kurle
FlashbackFeb. 4
Chamber posts takes on a new Kurle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy