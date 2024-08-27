Former Gl Medics May Help Fill Doctor Shortage

Former military medics may help fill the Lewiston-Clarkston doctor shortage in the near future, Dr. Cleve S. English told the Clarkston Rotary Club Tuesday.

A shortage of six or eight doctors exists in the Twin Cities, he said. The shortage reflects a nationwide lack of 50,000 doctors.

The University of Washington at Seattle is re-training corpsmen from the armed services with six to seven years’ training and with good medical academic backgrounds as doctors’ assistants, Dr. English said.

One of the highly trained medical aides will join the staff of a valley physician in April.

Among doctors’ duties which may be assumed by the assistants are the changing of casts, suturing small lacerations, taking care of routine upper respiratory infections and minor influenza infections, routine physicals, nursing home and house calls and emergency assistance. The aides must work under the supervision of a doctor, however. They are certified, rather than licensed, the doctor said.

The medical shortage has grown so acute in the valley that new families find it next to impossible to find a family doctor, Dr. English said, adding he hopes the new aides may be one answer to the problem.