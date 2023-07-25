From gaudy tinseled performers to red coveralled roustabouts, all 420 performers of the Russell Brothers Pan-Pacific circus know there is a war on and they contribute weekly to war bonds, observe one meatless day, are subject to the same rationing and restrictions as are all civilians.

Beginning with a gaudy parade of the entire troupe, acts ran from the performing bears which nearly stole the show, through the entire routine of circus acts. Pallenberg’s bears skated, danced, rode bicycles and climaxed their act by driving a motorcycle.