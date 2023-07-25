From gaudy tinseled performers to red coveralled roustabouts, all 420 performers of the Russell Brothers Pan-Pacific circus know there is a war on and they contribute weekly to war bonds, observe one meatless day, are subject to the same rationing and restrictions as are all civilians.
Beginning with a gaudy parade of the entire troupe, acts ran from the performing bears which nearly stole the show, through the entire routine of circus acts. Pallenberg’s bears skated, danced, rode bicycles and climaxed their act by driving a motorcycle.
Seventeen members of their family in one circus is the record the Cristianis have and the circus blood really is there to stay for this is the fourth generation to follow the sawdust ring. Konyote’s dancing horses waltzed, fox trotted and rhumba’d through a performance that drew generous applause from an audience estimated at 4,500 by William B. Antes of the management.
The circus opened their season in March at the Coliseum in Los Angeles and will probably run for nine months this year ending the season in the south. “That’s where all circuses end their run, you know,” Antes said. Next stop on the show’s itinerary is Walla Walla, followed by LaGrande, Oregon. Salt Lake City and points in the mid-west.
“We sincerely enjoy performing in Lewiston and hope that we will always be as welcome in the future as we have been in the past,” Antes said. “We hope to see you again next year with a bigger and better show.”
This story was published in the July 25, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.