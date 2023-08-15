LAPWAI — The merits of a standby American gastronomical custom — the peanut butter and jelly sandwich — and the color of native American Indian dances as presented by the Nez Perces will remain with a group of 12 touring French men and women as a highlight of their western trip, the members said as they left Lapwai Monday after a week-end here.

Both were first for the visitors. These experiences coupled with the friendliness displayed by Lapwai residents and their impromptu hosts, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Wilson, who offered their lawn as a spot for their tents and sleeping bags, made a strong impression on the tourists.