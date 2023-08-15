LAPWAI — The merits of a standby American gastronomical custom — the peanut butter and jelly sandwich — and the color of native American Indian dances as presented by the Nez Perces will remain with a group of 12 touring French men and women as a highlight of their western trip, the members said as they left Lapwai Monday after a week-end here.
Both were first for the visitors. These experiences coupled with the friendliness displayed by Lapwai residents and their impromptu hosts, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Wilson, who offered their lawn as a spot for their tents and sleeping bags, made a strong impression on the tourists.
For several weeks letters from France had been arriving at the Lapwai Post Office, arousing some curiosity among the employes as for whom they were meant. When 12 people crowded into the office on Saturday, inquiring about possible mail and a place where they could camp overnight while attending the Nez Perce celebration. Pi-Nee-Waus Days, Mrs. Louise Wilson, postal clerk, had both letters and a camping spot for them — their lawn.
Led by Pierre Fecci, an engineer and amateur frogman, the group of four men and eight women, all employed in various positions around Grenoble, France, had flown to Denver, where they had rented tents and two station wagons, and they have been viewing western country since.
One of their foremost aims was to view Bonneville Dam as some of the equipment manufactured in the firm where Fecci is employed has been used there. Another is to become better acquainted with Indian tribes and their life.
“We knew nothing about Indians — nothing at all,” Miss Monique Henry, who tried her hand at flute making Saturday afternoon at the community building, said. “All we knew about them was what we saw in the American movies and it is all so different,” she explained as she motioned around the spacious community building gymnasium, nodding at the Indian children and others working in the flute making.
The French travelers really felt that they hit pay dirt when they attended the war dancing on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, Wilson said. They took innumerable pictures and made very good tape recordings of the drumming and chanting. Along with the beaded articles purchased here, they were able to take back a good sampling of Nez Perce customs. The Wilsons supplied them with one article particularly wanted from the Lapwai couple’s own collection — Chief Joseph stamps. The post office supplies of these stamps have been gone for a long time.
The visitors said their reception here was the warmest at any reservation — some had denied their requests to take pictures — and they were particularly impressed by the friendliness of the Nez Perces.
Included in the entourage were, two teachers, one a college chemistry instructor, two secretaries, three accountants and a woman lawyer.
Their introduction to peanut butter came at a Saturday midnight snack that the Wilsons offered their guests.
“They were reluctant to impose, but we insisted that they come in the house,” Mrs. Wilson said. “They were intrigued with our kitchen appliances and other conveniences and evidently were not used to sliding doors as two tried to walk through them. We brought out some Greek olives, then some cheese and, for a joke, the peanut butter. They tried it suspiciously at first, but before we were through, some of them had eaten three or more slices of peanut butter and jam,” she laughed.
Enjoying their guests and desiring to make them feel at home, the Wilsons cooked a large bacon and egg breakfast. “They ate it, but not as enthusiastically as we thought they would. We found out later that they do not eat like we do at breakfast, limiting themselves to coffee and a roll,” Wilson remarked.
This story was published in the Aug. 15, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.