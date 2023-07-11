Smiles were far outnumbered by frowns as Lewiston anglers yesterday mulled over weekend excursions to their favorite haunts in the Lewiston-Clarkston region. Most catches reported weren’t nearly as long as the faces of fishermen.
Only an occasional bright spot marked the otherwise drab picture as told by those sportsmen willing to talk about their endeavors. A few blamed results on the solar eclipse Monday but the majority were willing to settle for the unprecedented backwardness of the summer.
Twenty and 24-inch rainbows tantalized a party which journeyed into the hinterlands of the Nez Perce forest and hiked roundtrips nearly a score of miles to test their baits and lures in an isolated lake. “The trout jumped and frolicked all day but we only caught one,” an angler reported, “and we tried everything.”
Fish Lake Producer
Fine baskets of cutthroats were taken from Fish lake in the Kelly creek district of the North fork by July 4 fishermen, it was reported. In fact one said the anglers had such good luck they had to leave the lake a day early as a precaution against spoilage.
Some good baskets were taken in the South fork region, one report said, but another holiday party reported fishing in Mill creek and similar streams was productive largely of pan-size trout. Similar tales of poor angling were received from tributaries of the Selway and Lochsa rivers in the Middle fork district.
Tributaries of the Grand Ronde river in northeastern Oregon, generally excellent producers at this season, had not “ripened” Sunday, one party of sportsmen said. Legal-size rainbows were plentiful but the larger fish were unseasonably cautious.
Washington Streams Closed
Scores of fishermen visited nearby Washington streams over the weekend with lakes reported as mediocre and principally of the smaller sized specimens. Alpowa, Asotin creeks and other streams, excepting those emptying into the Grande Ronde river closed after last Sunday to reopen Oct. 1 for a 20-day season, according to A. C. Courtney, Clarkston, game conservator.
In the bass division Lake Waha and Lake Atwater continued to draw anglers. Fish from Lake Waha ran small and were described by fishermen as “poor.” Lake Atwater catches generally were better, according to anglers. Bass devotees have developed considerable interest in Lake Chatcolet and other haunts of black bass in the playground region of the north of the district.
This story was published in the July 11, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
