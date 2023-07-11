Smiles were far outnumbered by frowns as Lewiston anglers yesterday mulled over weekend excursions to their favorite haunts in the Lewiston-Clarkston region. Most catches reported weren’t nearly as long as the faces of fishermen.

Only an occasional bright spot marked the otherwise drab picture as told by those sportsmen willing to talk about their endeavors. A few blamed results on the solar eclipse Monday but the majority were willing to settle for the unprecedented backwardness of the summer.