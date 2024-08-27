Full-Scale Work Resumes At Lower Granite

With the end of a pipefitters and plumbers dispute at Spokane late Tuesday, full-scale operations resumed yesterday at the site of Lower Granite Lock and Dam on the Snake River 32.5 miles downstream from Lewiston.

Although not directly involved, Lower Granite Contractors, the general contractor for the project, was caught in the backwash of the dispute between the union and mechanical contractors in the Northwest, except for those at Seattle.

The pipefitters union placed a picket at the damsite Monday and a number of the 375 workers employed there failed to report for work Monday and Tuesday, despite announcements that neither the picket nor the walkout were union-authorized. Pipefitters had been off their jobs since Jan. 12.

The settlement reached at Spokane provides for fabrication work at shops as well as on the job and a wage boost for plumbers and pipefitters. It will provide a total $2.13 per hour increase for the period ending in May, 1972.

At the damsite, Barney Smith, labor relations manager for Lower Granite Contractors, estimated the walkout may have slowed work toward completion of the concrete batch plant about five days.

Work at the damsite includes completing the aggregate or rock crushing plant and the batch plant, both on the south shore of the river, construction of access roads and haul roads. The contractor also is erecting “whirley” cranes, the large rotating cranes which run on tracks. They will be used in dam construction.

Under present schedules, concrete pouring is to begin in early February. Reinforcing steel now is being delivered to a fabrication yard on the north side of the river.