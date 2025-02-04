Garfield-Palouse beats T-O to claim first WCL championship

PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse High girls’ basketball team captured its first Whitman County League title by defeating Tekoa-Oakesdale 43-42 Saturday night.

The final regular-season contest leaves the Vikings at 8-0 in league play and 13-6 overall heading into the county tournament. Garfield-Palouse has a bye into Saturday’s championship game.

Against Tekoa-Oakesdale, the Vikings rallied from five points down with a little less than three minutes to go. However, once they got the lead, the Vikings couldn’t gain any breathing room as they missed their free throws down the stretch.

That gave Tekoa-Oakesdale a couple opportunities to gain the lead, but a couple of turnovers and a desperation 30-foot miss at the buzzer was the end result.