WEIPPE — Idaho Public Utilities Commission hearing examiner K. D. Smith of Boise heard numerous calls Friday night for more circuits for Weippe- Pierce- Headquarters-area customers of General Telephone Co.
Smith also heard requests for toll-free service throughout Clearwater County and for an extension of the firm’s lines to serve 11 Browns Creek families who have no telephones now.
Numerous organizations and individuals backed the requests as Conrad Feller, the company’s district manager from Moscow, and several other company representatives listened without comment.
However, Smith and Feller later announced that the company and utilities commission would meet to consider the testimony presented at hearings at Orofino Thursday night and at Weippe this time.
Viola Border of Fraser, saying she represented 350 senior citizens of the Weippe Prairie, was among those asking that the 10-party lines be replaced by improved circuits and that the toll charges between the communities of Pierce, Weippe, Headquarters and Orofino be removed.
Smith asked if the group would settle for a new company plan to permit a limited number of long distance calls per month before charging the extra toll fee. Several spoke against that and no one expressed support for it.
Delbert McFadden, principal of Timberline High School near Weippe, said nearly half of the students, or about 117, live at Pierce and can telephone home only by paying long distance charges.
Billie Wilson of the Community Multi-Service Unit said the federally funded organization agreed with the others wanting toll-free service and more circuits. So did the granges, the credit unions and a spokesman for Potlatch Corp.
Gay Peterson of Browns Creek spoke for the old time families in that vicinity who now have no telephone service.
Sixty-eight, including Smith and the telephone firm representatives, attended the meeting at Timberline High School.
This story was published in the May 2, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
