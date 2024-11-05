Sections
FlashbackNovember 5, 2024

Goat Gets In Act But Not For Long

A goat which ambled through the lobby of the Bollinger hotel and then across the street to the city hall was escorted to a quiet vacant lot last night by Lewiston city police.

Around his neck was a sign which read: “On Nov. 14 who will be the goat?”

(Nov. 14 is the Lewiston election on slot machines and punchboards.)

Police reported they had tethered the goat near 1st and Railroad streets because “the smell was rather rank near the city hall.”

The goat did not comment.

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

