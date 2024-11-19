Sections
FlashbackNovember 19, 2024

Governor To Dedicate Liberty Bell Replica

Boise, Nov. 18 — A replica of the liberty bell to be installed in front of the statehouse will be dedicated tomorrow.

The ceremony will be part of the program arranged for touring united nations veterans of the Korean war.

Gov. Len Jordan will accept the concrete pedestal and the French cast liberty bell in behalf of the state. Sgt. Peter Anthony Weston, royal air force, from Southampton, England, will make the presentation.

The pedestal, constructed on the lower landing of the statehouse steps, was donated by the Associated General Contractors of Boise.

The Korean war veterans, including a recent congressional medal of honor winner — Marine Maj. Reginald Myers of Boise, will parade through town preceding the dedication.

This story was published in the Nov. 19, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

