Granny’s bar-cafe started by two grandmothers

Sandy Tanahill, Georgia Twilegar and Bud Walton are partners in Granny's, a new bar and restaurant In what they fondly refer to as "that ugly green building” at 232 Thain Road.

“Old grannies need a place, young grannies, too,” said Georgia Twilegar, co-owner of Granny’s, a new bar and restaurant at Lewiston.

The name was chosen because both Twilegar and one of her partners, Sandy Tanahill, are grandmothers and since both have been teased about it, they decided to use it to their advantage. Twilegar said it also goes along with a senior citizens’ day they hope to institute once a week at.the business.

