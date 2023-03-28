Granny’s bar-cafe started by two grandmothers

“Old grannies need a place, young grannies, too,” said Georgia Twilegar, co-owner of Granny’s, a new bar and restaurant at Lewiston.
The name was chosen because both Twilegar and one of her partners, Sandy Tanahill, are grandmothers and since both have been teased about it, they decided to use it to their advantage. Twilegar said it also goes along with a senior citizens’ day they hope to institute once a week at.the business.
The bar is located at 232 Thain Road in the building formerly occupied by Stan’s Second Hand Shop. Twilegar and Tanahill are partners with Bud Walton, all Lewiston residents.
The restaurant portion of the operation will feature “Grannyburgers,” a half-pound hamburger, curly spuds and onion rings. Beer and wine also will be available.
Twilegar said a major objective is to keep the prices down, “for the working people to come in and have a burger and a cold beer without having it cost a lot.”
One thing the owners will not be doing is painting the outside of the business. “It’s that ugly green building on Thain,” said Tanahill. “If we tell people the address they don’t know where it’s at, but if you say ‘that ugly green building,’ everybody knows what you’re talking about.”
This story was published in the March 28, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.