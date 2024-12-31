Grassroots movement asks F & G to open Clearwater River for steelhead

A grassroots movement aimed at forcing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to open the Clearwater River to consumptive steelhead fishing during the spring season appears to be picking up steam in both Lewiston and Orofino.

A petition requesting such a season gathered 58 names at an Orofino sportsman’s shop recently and was sent to fish and game headquarters at Boise. Two more such petitions have been gathering names in Lewiston.

The petition makes four basic points, but the thrust of it is that fish and game has taken a high-handed approach to closing the river and is not serving the best interests of the citizens of the state who live near the river.

But despite the movement, the department says that it has no intention of changing its decision to close the Clearwater this spring. It says it is willing to explain its position in a meeting with the fishermen.

But it has taken the stand that there are just enough fish coming up the Clearwater now to meet the needs of both the hatchery at Dworshak Dam and for use in other projects around the state and not enough for consumptive fishing.

That approach is not sitting well with some local fishermen. One is Larry Cooley, a Lewiston barber. He filled one of the petitions by posting it in his shop on Thain Road and was close to filling a second early this week.

He thinks that there are plenty of fish in the river and other fishermen agree with him.

Cooley feels that the Clearwater could be opened if it weren’t for stubbornness on the part of the fish and game department. The Snake and Salmon rivers are open.

“My personal opinion is that I just think that they (fish and game) have miscalculated the number of fish coming back (up the Clearwater) and they don’t want to admit it,” Cooley said.

He says that throughout the fall season, when the Clearwater was open for catch-and-release fishing, people were coming into his shop and telling him that they were catching 30 to 40 fish. He takes that to be an indication that there are plenty of fish in the river.

Bob West of West’s Guns and Tackle Shop at Orofino, says the feeling is much the same there. The first petition was filled at his shop.

“All we hear is people saying that there are lots of fish in the river,” West says. “Some say they are catching a fish every half hour.”

Does the fish and game department doubt what Cooley or West are saying?

Not at all, says Bert Bowler, a fish biologist with the Lewiston office of the department. But he says the petitioners are misinterpreting what is happening.

“I’m sure a lot of people have done that this fall,” he said, referring to Cooley’s and West’s statements. “That’s not unusual.”