Some people may remember a day when not only was your newspaper delivered to your doorstep, but so were your groceries.
Now it’s happening again in Lewiston and Clarkston.
Senior citizens, those without transportation or persons simply too busy to stalk the supermarket aisles can call the Grocery Gofer, said Jack C. McGee III of 1706 14th St. B at Lewiston.
McGee or his wife, Sandra D. McGee, or William Lintula will take the grocery list over the telephone, including container sizes and brand names, do the shopping and deliver the items the next day, with the exception of Sunday, McGee said. Same-day service also is available at an extra charge, he said.
McGee said he learned that similar businesses exist in other parts of the country only after deciding to open Grocery Gofer. The idea came from talking with people about what services are missing in the valley that would require a low overhead, limited investment to begin, he said.
The service operates out of the McGee home and uses their personal telephone. The only investment other that paper and pens is time, gasoline and the initial grocery purchase.
The shopping will be done at a discount food store, which should save customer more than his fee, McGhee estimated. He charges approximately 10 percent of the total purchase, with a minimum of $3 for up to $25 in items, $5 for $25 to $50 orders, and so on. Same day delivery is an additional $3 and Clarkston Heights customers pay a fuel surcharge of $1, he said.
Orders are taken between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for delivery Monday through Saturday.
McGee is a Lewiston native and 1980 graduate of the University of Idaho. He also works as a substitute teacher in the Lewiston School District.
This story was published in the March 14, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
