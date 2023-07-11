While growers in the low elevations adjacent to Lewiston and Clarkston continued operations indicating the 1945 harvest will be in full swing in those districts next week, a report came from Whitman county of expected crop shrinkage due to weather conditions in the early growing season.

Sen. Harry Wall, who initiated combining in the region by starting harvesting on a 140-acre field of forty-fold July 3 on the Lewiston foothills, expects to thresh the final bushel today. He said he had not figured out production but anticipated an “average crop.”

