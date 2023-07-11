While growers in the low elevations adjacent to Lewiston and Clarkston continued operations indicating the 1945 harvest will be in full swing in those districts next week, a report came from Whitman county of expected crop shrinkage due to weather conditions in the early growing season.
Sen. Harry Wall, who initiated combining in the region by starting harvesting on a 140-acre field of forty-fold July 3 on the Lewiston foothills, expects to thresh the final bushel today. He said he had not figured out production but anticipated an “average crop.”
Herman Nordby whose farm was hit hard by the 5,000-acre grass and grain fire July 3, was reported first to complete harvest, combining approximately 15 acres of rex wheat Monday. He had no report on acreage yield.
Combines Ready To Go
Two combines will be started at the J. P. McCann farm south of Lewiston this morning under plans announced yesterday. One will operate in peas and the other in barley. From 400 to 500 acres will be harvested in that area before the combines are moved into the Ed McCann holdings in Tammany some time next week.
First grain to be cut at the McCann farm today will be beardless barley, William V. McCann said. Wheat in the holdings includes rex and Montana deal varieties. An average crop is expected.
Operations on 250 acres of rex wheat at the Clarkston Community corporation were started Monday but a breakdown in the threshing equipment has delayed resumption until sometime next week. E. A. White, manager, said. Other growers reported starting the 1945 grain harvest include R. L. Riggins and Herb Laing.
Whitman County Crop Cut
Colfax, Wash., July 10 —‑ County Agent Troy Lindley said today the yield of wheat and pea crops in Whitman county would be less than last year because of a lack of sufficient sub-soil moisture, frosts early in the summer and a period of hot winds early this month.
He estimated the average wheat yield at 27 bushels per acre. This year’s crop, he predicted will total 12,250,000 bushels from 415,000 acres. Last year’s production in this important wheat and pea raising county totaled 12,250,000 bushels from a lesser acreage, he said.
Lindley said the pea crop should average 1,300 pounds per acre with an estimated 220,000,000 pounds to be produced from 170,000 acres. Last year, he said, a considerably larger planted acreage yielded 275,000,000 pounds.
This story was published in the July 11, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.