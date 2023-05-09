Halfmoon heads tribal executives

LAPWAI — Richard A. Halfmoon, a member of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee for 24 years and chairman for 15 years, was reelected to another term as chairman Saturday.
Halfmoon is a retired Potlatch Corp. employee. He was re-elected chairman after committee elections during the annual general council of the tribe here.
Re-elected to the nine-member committee by the general council for three-year terms were Wilfred Scott of Lapwai and Allen Slickpoo of Kamiah. Joanna Bear, a former committee member, also was elected to a three-year term.
Austin Corbett of Orofino, another former member, was elected to a two-year term. Alta Guzman of Lapwai was elected to a one-year term.
Halfmoon and committee member Clifford Allen are holdover members.
New officers of the committee, elected during a committee reorganization that followed the general council meeting, include Scott, vice chairman; Guzman, secretary; Bear, treasurer, and Corbett, assistant secretary-treasurer. Allen was elected chaplain.
The committee is the governing body of the 2,590 member tribe.
This story was published in the May 9, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
