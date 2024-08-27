Hardy crowd braves cold for Mardi Gras in Moscow

MOSCOW — The floats weren’t the only thing smaller at this year’s Moscow Mardi Gras parade.

Icy temperatures and a three-day weekend bit into the size of the crowd and the number of parade participants here Saturday morning. Still, thousands of people lined Main Street, sipped steaming coffee and stamped their feet to stay warm, and watched an hour of fun march by.

“The weather definitely kept some people away, and because of the snow and the three-day weekend, a lot of people decided to do their skiing instead,’’ said Steve Elgar of Moscow, one of the parade organizers. He estimated the crowd at 5,000 people, approximately the same size or a little smaller than last year.

Elgar also blamed the weather and the holiday for the size of the parade itself. The number of entries was down considerably over last year.

Mardi Gras parade regulars, such as the bare-legged, suit-coated, briefcase-carrying University of Idaho Law School Precision Drill Team, showed, however. “Suing folks can be more fun when you’ve got a hired gun,’’ the want-to-be attorneys chanted as they marched down the street. They won the Crowd Pleaser Trophy and the Best Drill Team Trophy for their work.

And the Mardi Gras Parade wouldn’t be complete without the white paper creations of the UI design students. However, this year, because of space limitations at the ASUI-Kibbie Dome and other reasons, the floats were smaller, carried by one person in a thematic cluster of six or more.