Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackDecember 24, 2024

Head Start fears block grant

If the Head Start program ends in the Lewiston-Clarkston area, it would not only deprive 150 children from low-income families of an opportunity for pre-school training, but may also force 36 women back on the welfare rolls.

This is the opinion of Frances Paul, director of the Lewiston-Clarkston Head Start program and the Idaho representative to the National Association of Head Start Directors.

David Stockman, the director of the Federal Office of Management and Budget, proposed putting Head Start in the Community Service block grant program in the 1983 budget, where it would compete with other agencies for government funds.

As a member of the national association, Paul said she supports Health and Human Services Secretary Richard Schweiker, who has opened a campaign to halt the block grant concept and keep Head Start within his department.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Paul said a majority of the 36 women who are either full- or part-time Lewiston and Clarkston Head Start employees are former welfare recipients. She predicted they will go back on welfare if Head Start is forced to either cut or suspend its operations because of a lack of funds.

Head Start also has some 300 volunteer workers who are on call, Paul said.

Head Start began in 1965 as a part of the Great Society program of President Lyndon B. Johnson. It now serves 374,000 pre-schoolers nationally, Paul said.

This story was published in the Dec. 24, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackDec. 24
To the troops in the Christmas trenches: Thanks
FlashbackDec. 24
Skiing the Lewis-Clark Trail
FlashbackDec. 24
Bench returns
FlashbackDec. 24
Potlatch Corp. repairs may be delayed
Related
Mill Road work delayed until spring
FlashbackDec. 17
Mill Road work delayed until spring
FlashbackDec. 17
Erickson fills four vacancies
FlashbackDec. 17
Bing’s pipe missing from Gonzaga campus statue
FlashbackDec. 17
New projects being considered in Nezperce forest
FlashbackDec. 17
Moscow voters may be asked to OK library levy
FlashbackDec. 17
Funds authorized for interstate bridge ramp
UI’s Hartung awaits second retirement
FlashbackDec. 10
UI’s Hartung awaits second retirement
WSU’s Jim Walden Named Coach of the Year
FlashbackDec. 3
WSU’s Jim Walden Named Coach of the Year
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy