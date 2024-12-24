Head Start fears block grant

If the Head Start program ends in the Lewiston-Clarkston area, it would not only deprive 150 children from low-income families of an opportunity for pre-school training, but may also force 36 women back on the welfare rolls.

This is the opinion of Frances Paul, director of the Lewiston-Clarkston Head Start program and the Idaho representative to the National Association of Head Start Directors.

David Stockman, the director of the Federal Office of Management and Budget, proposed putting Head Start in the Community Service block grant program in the 1983 budget, where it would compete with other agencies for government funds.

As a member of the national association, Paul said she supports Health and Human Services Secretary Richard Schweiker, who has opened a campaign to halt the block grant concept and keep Head Start within his department.