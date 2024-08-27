Highway Crew Gains On Slide

Idaho State Highway Department crews managed yesterday to stay ahead of the tons of rock and dirt which are still gently sliding onto Highway 95 near Lucile.

“We got about half of it removed, but it’s still coming down,” Ralph M. Stone, Lewiston district maintenance supervisor said.

Crewmen will use high pressure water hoses today to clear loose rock from the hillside some 250 feet above the highway. The slide began Thursday. Highway officials said it was either caused by heavy rains or an earth tremor.

Stone said the highway will remain open to traffic. Flagmen at each end are halting traffic for 20 minutes to a half hour until a group of vehicles accumulate. They are all escorted through at the same time.