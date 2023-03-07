His hobby was junk, he made it a business

ST. MARIES — Dave McQueen has given up his amateur status after 35 years.
It’s time, he said recently, to become a professional collector and seller of junk.
ST. MARIES — Dave McQueen has given up his amateur status after 35 years.
It’s time, he said recently, to become a professional collector and seller of junk.
A small cinder block building at St. Maries has become McQueen’s collection point for recyclable junk. From there, he hauls it to his home at Fernwood, where the one-acre yard frequently resembles an “amateur junkyard,” he said.
McQueen said the business is partially an attempt to beautify Benewah County. “Instead of having the junk scattered all over the county, now it can be in one place.”
But both McQueen and his partner, Ralph Needham, agree that recycling is important for the future. Even though his experience with recycling began just four months ago, Needham enjoys the work and believes it is a valuable service. “When the raw materials are gone, where will we get things?” he asked.
McQueen’s family has forced him to quit bringing junk home on three occasions when the yard became too cluttered. But he’s always started up again. “Someone would come by and ask me if I wanted a load of junk,” McQueen explained.
Now McQueen gathers the junk at his St. Maries business, hauls it to his home, and when he has collected a large enough pile there, sells it at Spokane.
By paying several cents per pound less than he can sell the salvage for at Spokane, he has made enough money to keep his business open. “We’ve been just making expenses,” McQueen said. “Now we’re waiting for a change in the weather and the prices.”
Because of the recession, scrap prices have fallen sharply in the past few months, McQueen said. Aluminum cans were selling for 30 cents a pound, but are worth only 20 cents now.
Iron that was bringing in about $65 a ton, now is worth only $20 a ton.
Depressed prices also have affected what kind of junk the business can handle. McQueen wanted to buy glass, paper and plastic. With paper bringing a penny a pound and glass worth only one quarter of a cent a pound, “it just doesn’t pay to haul it,” McQueen said.
“What keeps us in business now is aluminum cans,” he said. They collect cans from many of the taverns in Benewah County.
McQueen began collecting junk when he was 5 years old by gathering pop bottles and scrap brass and copper from construction sites.
The contents of buildings or loads of junk still are offered to him. “I hate to see things get thrown away,” he said, He sometimes pays for the load if there is anything valuable in it.
“People used to laugh at me picking cans, but now they are beating me to them at the dump,” he said.
This story was published in the March 7, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.