Homemade wine, the product of grapes, raisins, dandelions, rhubarb, elderberries, cherries and other produce, will be a new category in the 1972 Nez Perce County Fair Sept. 21-24.
The classification is announced in premium books which have been mailed to some 900 4-H club families and previous exhibitors, said Loren Kambitsch, county extension agricultural agent. Other residents desiring a copy of the book may obtain one by mail by calling the county agent’s office.
Kambitsch said wine judges had not yet been selected, although he anticipated no difficulties in finding volunteers.
One probably will be from the University of Idaho faculty. One bottle will constitute an entry, and although not available for sipping, bottles will be on display, he added.
A special horticulture division for youthful watermelon and pumpkin growers, so they won’t be competing with adults, and other youth divisions in open class clothing and foods are also fair innovations.
The county agent said residents wishing to make application for space in the fair building for commercial and education exhibits are advised to hurry because much space already has been taken. Commercial exhibitors should contact Gerald H. Storer, superintendent of the fairgrounds, and groups with education displays should contact Kambitsch.
A horse show for county 4-H club members Sept. 23-24 will not include premiums or regular award ribbons because the official show was Aug. 12, Kambitsch said. He added that special ribbons of different colors will be awarded.
This story was published in the Aug. 29, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.