Homemade wine, the product of grapes, raisins, dandelions, rhubarb, elderberries, cherries and other produce, will be a new category in the 1972 Nez Perce County Fair Sept. 21-24.

The classification is announced in premium books which have been mailed to some 900 4-H club families and previous exhibitors, said Loren Kambitsch, county extension agricultural agent. Other residents desiring a copy of the book may obtain one by mail by calling the county agent’s office.

