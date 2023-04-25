Moscow, April 24 — Youthful ambition always has been closely associated to transportation. Not many generations ago boys wanted to be stage drivers, to crack whips over six-horse teams and fight Indians.
Railroads came and they dreamed of being railroad engineers. Now the airplane and Lindbergh have fired desire to pilot planes.
If queries to the University of Idaho from Idaho high school seniors are a criterion fully half the high school boys graduating this spring are nourishing dreams of becoming second Lindberghs. In the early compilation of ambitions forty-four senior boys have expressed a major interest in aeronautics and aviation.
For the last two years the University of Idaho has been anticipating this growing interest in flying and has been developing courses which provide the ground work preliminary to actual flying. Some of the subjects with which the aviator must be familiar before he can be a successful aerial navigator include mapping, meteorology, engineering, and air transportation.
The civil engineering department fits its courses in mapping to the new needs and the college of engineering is instituting this fall some special courses in aeronautical engineering.
The school of business administration gives consideration to the economic phases of air transportation.
Psychological Tests
If a student, after arriving on the campus, is in doubt as to whether he still wants to become an aviator the psychology department will help him out. The psychology tests will bring out whether the student has the aptitude for flying.
All of this constitutes the ground work in flying and will enable the student to give more careful analysis to his youthful ambition to soar through the air. Ground work carries little of the romance ambitious youth expects but is indispensable to success in aviation.
This story was published in the April 25, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.