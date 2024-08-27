Sections
Idaho driver’s manual available in Spanish

Associated Press

BOISE — The Idaho driver’s manual is now available in Spanish, but Hispanic leaders are reserving judgment on its effectiveness.

The manual joins the state driver’s license exam, which has been offered in Spanish for a year.

While the written test has been available, examiners said it remained confusing for some who needed the Spanish manual to study for it.

The Idaho Transportation Department has printed and distributed the booklets at a cost of about $50,000 to Idaho’s 44 county sheriffs’ departments, said Jane Caviness, a manager of drivers services.

Spanish is the only foreign language considered for translation, because Hispanics are Idaho’s largest minority with a population estimated of 100,000, Caviness said.

This story was published in the Feb. 4, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

