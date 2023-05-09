Indy’s first woman gets help from critic

No hard feelings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Janet Guthrie made her debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday, but she had to use borrowed equipment because of an airline mixup that left her belongings in Chicago.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 1:23 am
No hard feelings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Janet Guthrie made her debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday, but she had to use borrowed equipment because of an airline mixup that left her belongings in Chicago.
Miss Guthrie, 38, the first woman to enter the Indianapolis 500, wore blue jeans and sandals as she sat in her Gasoline Alley garage awaiting last-minute work on her Vollstedt racer.
Her problem, she said, stemmed from a late arrival at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Saturday morning.
“I ran up, gave the skycap a couple bucks and told him to send the bags to Indianapolis,” she laughed. “They just found them an hour ago in Chicago. I want my money back.”
Among the missing Items were her helmet and driver’s suit.
“We purchased some new gear here,” she said, “except for the hat and driver’s suit, which I am proud to say Billy Vukovich loaned me. I think that exemplifies a very high level of sportsmanship, because he was one of the earliest critics of women drivers.”
Only six drivers made it out on the track by midafternoon as a crowd of several thousand persons, many of them waiting for Miss Guthrie’s first appearance, watched the opening session of practice for the May 30 race.
Three of the early cars out for practice were driven by rookies, including Bob Olivero, Lakewood, Calif., who was the first to attempt his rookie test and sailed through 20 laps at 160 miles per hour with no trouble.
Two other drivers, the youngest and one of the oldest, were not as fortunate.
The first casualty was 31-year-old rookie Spike Gehlhausen’s McLaren, which blew a piston coming down the main stretch shortly after taking to the track. The racer was wheeled back to Gasoline Alley and the engine from a backup car was quickly substituted.
Not long after that, veteran Roger McCluskey, 48, blew his engine coming off the straightaway and scattered parts along the track as he coasted through the second turn.
Neither driver was injured, but the yellow caution light was on briefly as U.S. Auto Club officials cleared and inspected the track before further activity was permitted.
The first driver out on the track was Larry Cannon, hoping for his second start in the 500.
Cannon, 39, drove in the 1974 race but lasted just 49 laps and finished 24th.
Other drivers out early in the day were veteran Jim McElreath and rookie Billy Scott, who made a qualifying attempt here last year but crashed coming out of the fourth turn and missed the race.
This story was published in the May 9, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.