Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackNovember 12, 2024

Jaycees Report Plans Finished For Convention

Nine delegates of the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce returned from McCall yesterday with plans completed for a state junior chamber of commerce convention to be held here, April 25-27.

It will be the first Jaycee meet here since 1941, according to Joe Skok, immediate past president of the state group.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Skok said Lewiston’s delegation, plus two Jay-C-Ettes who attended planning sessions for women’s phases of the convention, was the largest at the meeting. He reported completing a state directory, listing the memberships of more than 1,300 state Jaycee organizations.

Those from here included Lew Flora, president of Lewiston Jaycees; Fred Landenberger, secretary; Al Munson; M. A. (Mike) Hansen, a state director, and Mrs. Hansen, vice president of Lewiston Jay-C-Ettes; Frank Hentges, state awards chairman; Orval Konen; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shell, Mrs. Skok, chairman of the state convention; and Skok. Sessions opened Saturday morning.

This story was published in the Nov. 12, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackNov. 12
Parents Have Chance Tonight To Return To Old School Days
FlashbackNov. 12
Art Bliss Named 1951 Champion After Final Stock Car Racing E...
FlashbackNov. 12
Three Men Perish in Train Crash At Arrow Junction
FlashbackNov. 12
64 Farms Added To Phone Lines
Related
FlashbackNov. 12
L-C Golf Meet Won This Year By Clarkston
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Faulkner Flays ‘Slots,’ Boards
FlashbackNov. 5
Ralstin Named Head Of Spalding 49ers Saddle Club
FlashbackNov. 5
Council To Open Bids On Airport Building
FlashbackNov. 5
Clarkston Win Evens Series
Season’s Greeting
FlashbackOct. 29
Season’s Greeting
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy