Jaycees Report Plans Finished For Convention

Nine delegates of the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce returned from McCall yesterday with plans completed for a state junior chamber of commerce convention to be held here, April 25-27.
It will be the first Jaycee meet here since 1941, according to Joe Skok, immediate past president of the state group.
Skok said Lewiston’s delegation, plus two Jay-C-Ettes who attended planning sessions for women’s phases of the convention, was the largest at the meeting. He reported completing a state directory, listing the memberships of more than 1,300 state Jaycee organizations.
Those from here included Lew Flora, president of Lewiston Jaycees; Fred Landenberger, secretary; Al Munson; M. A. (Mike) Hansen, a state director, and Mrs. Hansen, vice president of Lewiston Jay-C-Ettes; Frank Hentges, state awards chairman; Orval Konen; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shell, Mrs. Skok, chairman of the state convention; and Skok. Sessions opened Saturday morning.
This story was published in the Nov. 12, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.