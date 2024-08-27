Jazz rolls where rock can’t

MOSCOW — Playing at big rock ’n’ roll concerts may seem to be high energy and exciting. But to one musician who’s been there, the rock stage is a drag.

“Doing a rock ’n’ roll gig, making the record is cool, because you get creative. When you go on tour, playing the same tunes over and over the same as on the record ... after playing jazz — that’s very dull,” according to Branford Marsalis.

Marsalis played saxophone for the English rocker Sting for two years, recording, making a movie and touring around the world. Friday and Saturday nights Marsalis came to Moscow, Idaho, to play jazz.

“Sting’s a cool guy; I love him a lot. I definitely will work on his next record, if he asks me,” Marsalis said to a packed house of easily 400 students and others at a noon clinic Saturday.

It was all part of the Lionel Hampton/Chevron Jazz Festival, which concluded Saturday night.

Marsalis continues to play gigs with Sting, the last a couple weeks ago. But jazz is what he wants to play. And the quartet format is where it’s at for him.

“The interaction is what makes playing in a quartet so interesting,’’ he said.

His brain can separate the different players, to intertwine “streams and streams of melodies,’’ as they improvise.

Marsalis, unlike much of the audience, wasn’t pleased with the music Friday night. “The worst jam session times 10,’’ is what he called it, although he admits to a high standard.

It wasn’t that the music was unrehearsed; no one seemed to know what anyone else was doing, he said.

Playing with Freddie Hubbard was fun, and he had no problem playing in Hampton’s big band style. But he came to play, for real.

He wasn’t surprised the crowd didn’t notice the music being disorganized. “The larger the crowd, the easier the house.’’

Playing with Sting, he saw big crowds, which are no big deal. “Ninety thousand people don’t know music; if I make a mistake they aren’t going to know ... The only time I’m nervous is when there’s a great jazz musician in the house, because they know.’’

Saturday night he planned to play more of his own kind of music, with the drummer in his new band, Jeff Watts, the veteran pianist Hank Jones and bassist Dave Holland.