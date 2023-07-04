Lewiston residents will observe their fourth wartime Fourth of July today with most places of business closed and celebrations within the city limited to picnics and family gatherings.

City and council offices, excepting law enforcement and fire departments, will be closed as will the postoffice except for box delivery. The office, mill and woods personnel of Potlatch Forests, Inc. will observe the holiday and students at North Idaho Teachers college will have a one-day vacation, the state highway office, AAA office. IDPA office, banks and business houses generally will recess operations.