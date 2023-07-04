Lewiston residents will observe their fourth wartime Fourth of July today with most places of business closed and celebrations within the city limited to picnics and family gatherings.
City and council offices, excepting law enforcement and fire departments, will be closed as will the postoffice except for box delivery. The office, mill and woods personnel of Potlatch Forests, Inc. will observe the holiday and students at North Idaho Teachers college will have a one-day vacation, the state highway office, AAA office. IDPA office, banks and business houses generally will recess operations.
Among those places where it will be business as usual will be the social security office, soil conservation office, WMC-USES office. Plants handling seasonal vegetable and fruits will continue operations in processing cherries and peas and growers generally will continue the cherry harvest.
Most Stay At Home
Travel agencies in Lewiston said yesterday there was little or no Fourth of July travel rush this year. Ted Ward, ticket agent for the Greyhound lines said travel was light and there was no expected increase in traffic today. Both the Union Pacific and Northern Pacific railroads have had little unusual increase in travel, although train reservations for tonight are sold out. Lewiston people are celebrating the Fourth this year at home.
Several hundred regional pioneers are expected at the reunion of the North Idaho Pioneer association at Pioneer Park this morning. Eagles and families will attend the July Fourth picnic at Kendrick.
A two-day rodeo will start at Uniontown this morning with a parade and grand entry at 10:30, sponsored by M. R. Holliday and Clyde McIntosh.
This story was published in the July 4, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
