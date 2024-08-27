Sections
FlashbackNovember 26, 2024

Kamiah Grange Gives Obligation, Supports School Resolution

Kamiah, Nov. 25 — Howard Williams of Tahoe ridge was given the obligation by the Kamiah grange last night. Members voted to support a resolution, originated by the Portneuf grange, aimed at bettering educational conditions in Idaho. It asks the state grange to appoint a committee to study laws affecting schools and make recommendations, to the state board of education.

Mr. and Mrs. D. C. Pethtel, of Highline Star grange, Ada county, were guests.

Family Reunion Held

The Gibler family, 61 strong including in-laws, rented the grange hall for a Thanksgiving reunion. Sarah Gibler, 82, of Kamiah was queen of the day. All her children, grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren were present. A potluck dinner was served, after which members of the family presented an impromptu program, including many Scotch ballads.

Children of Mrs. Gibler present with their wives and husbands included Mr. and Mrs. Clint Gibler, Lewiston Orchards; Mr. and Mrs. Ed Talcot, Portland; Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Gibler, Hermiston, Ore., and Mr. and Mrs. Axtell Kludt, Kamiah.

Kamiah Briefs

Mr. and Mrs. R. B. Dupont, are spending Thanksgiving vacation with Mr. and Mrs. Don Hammersley at Spokane. Mrs. Dupont has been employed by the Kamiah school board to complete the term of Mrs. Ed Seveland, teacher of home economics and English.

Mrs. Gordon Kilmer, accompanied by Mr., and Mrs. Roy Biggers, went to Seattle over the Thanksgiving holidays to visit her husband, who soon will leave for Korea.

Mrs. Leroy Lewis, Worland, Mont., is here caring for her mother, Mrs. P. A. Snyder, who has been seriously ill for about three weeks.

Mr. and Mrs. Riley Montgomery, Portland, are here visiting Mr. Riley’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Royce Montgomery.

Mr. and Mrs. Ben Harris, Kamiah, and Mrs. Rose Hopwood, Pomeroy, visited their niece, Mrs. James McEvers, at Orofino.

This story was published in the Nov. 26, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

