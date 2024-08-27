Kamiah Grange Gives Obligation, Supports School Resolution

Kamiah, Nov. 25 — Howard Williams of Tahoe ridge was given the obligation by the Kamiah grange last night. Members voted to support a resolution, originated by the Portneuf grange, aimed at bettering educational conditions in Idaho. It asks the state grange to appoint a committee to study laws affecting schools and make recommendations, to the state board of education.

Mr. and Mrs. D. C. Pethtel, of Highline Star grange, Ada county, were guests.

Family Reunion Held

The Gibler family, 61 strong including in-laws, rented the grange hall for a Thanksgiving reunion. Sarah Gibler, 82, of Kamiah was queen of the day. All her children, grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren were present. A potluck dinner was served, after which members of the family presented an impromptu program, including many Scotch ballads.

Children of Mrs. Gibler present with their wives and husbands included Mr. and Mrs. Clint Gibler, Lewiston Orchards; Mr. and Mrs. Ed Talcot, Portland; Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Gibler, Hermiston, Ore., and Mr. and Mrs. Axtell Kludt, Kamiah.

Kamiah Briefs