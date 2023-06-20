The Clyde Kluttzes struck for four runs in the first inning to defeat the Grady Wilsons 4-0 in the second Lewis-Clark Broncs intrasquad baseball game yesterday at Harris Field.

The contest was a six inning affair, as was Saturday’s game. Six pitchers shared the pitching duties for the teams. Dan Arp started for the Wilsons and surrendered the four runs on three hits.