The Clyde Kluttzes struck for four runs in the first inning to defeat the Grady Wilsons 4-0 in the second Lewis-Clark Broncs intrasquad baseball game yesterday at Harris Field.
The contest was a six inning affair, as was Saturday’s game. Six pitchers shared the pitching duties for the teams. Dan Arp started for the Wilsons and surrendered the four runs on three hits.
Reggie Jackson, Kansas City’s $85,000 bonus player, checked into camp Saturday night and saw hitting action in the game. He hit for the Wilson pitchers and singled and struck out in two trips to the plate.
Two other players, catcher John Fleischauer and outfielder Ed Green, saw their first action for the Broncs. Fleischauer was 0-3 at bat and Green, who hit for the Kluttz pitchers, singled in three trips to the plate.
Dwaine Anderson had the longest blow of the day when he slammed an inside the park two-run home run to right center in the first inning for the winners. Dick Suggs drove in Russ Watson, who had singled, with the third run of the inning, and Gary Luce’s sacrifice fly tallied the fourth run.
Arp retired the side in order in the second inning. Dave Hamilton pitched the middle innings for the Wilsons and allowed only one hit, Green’s single. Charles MacDonald faced only six hitters, striking out four, in hurling the fifth and sixth innings for the Wilsons.
Bill Lindner opened on the mound for the Kluttzes and gave up two singles, one infield, in two innings. Jim Johnson replaced Lindner and was touched by Jackson for a single in his two innings. He struck out two. John Budnick hurled the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit.
Two additional players are expected to join the Broncs within the next few days. Outfielder John Green, no relation to Ed Green, should report today or tomorrow. Pat Fall may not join the Broncs until their road trip to Eugene. Fall, a right handed pitcher, was just signed by Kansas City.
This story was published in the June 20, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
