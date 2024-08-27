KUID given OK to use federal cash

MOSCOW — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has given KUID public television station at the University of Idaho permission to use federal grant money to keep the station on the air until the Idaho Legislature decides its fate.

Station Manager Art Hook said Wednesday that the CPB has sent a letter to the station authorizing budget shifts that will allow the station to use between $44,000 and $54,000 of federal money for personnel and some other operating costs.

The CPB money is normally restricted to programming and equipment uses, and without special permission, cannot be used for payroll and other expenses.

Without the money, KUID could have gone off the air in January. The station might have gone dark, but the screens in the viewers homes probably would not have, Hook said. The state probably would have had enough money to beam the programs from Boise’s KAID to KUID, which would use a translator to send it into the KUID viewing area. That would have required three employees at the KUID station, Hook said.

Even if the CPB money could not have been used, KUID might have stayed on the air, Hook said. Station officials were looking into other funding sources, such as a bank loan to the Friends of KUID.

Such emergency funding may still be necessary, he said.