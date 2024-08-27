L-C Golf Meet Won This Year By Clarkston

Clarkston Golf & Country club won the Lewis-Clark team trophy yesterday by the slim margin of one point, edging second-place University of Idaho players.

The winners had an aggregate point total of 87½ to 86½ for Idaho representatives. Third at 63 was Lewiston Golf & Country club, where the final round of the event was played, and fourth was Moscow Elks with 51 points.

Points were awarded on the Nassau system, which allows one point for the player winning a nine and one point for winning the 18. Each player in each foursome was competing against the three other members of the foursome for points.

First Winner