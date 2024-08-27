L-C Golf Meet Won This Year By Clarkston

Clarkston Golf & Country club won the Lewis-Clark team trophy yesterday by the slim margin of one point, edging second-place University of Idaho players.
The winners had an aggregate point total of 87½ to 86½ for Idaho representatives. Third at 63 was Lewiston Golf & Country club, where the final round of the event was played, and fourth was Moscow Elks with 51 points.
Points were awarded on the Nassau system, which allows one point for the player winning a nine and one point for winning the 18. Each player in each foursome was competing against the three other members of the foursome for points.
First Winner
Clarkston’s name will be the first to be engraved on the trophy, which will be contested for annually. Competing clubs, or professionals, posted the award.
Idaho golfers made a fine comeback to challenge the winners. They scored 52 points, the highest of any of the teams in either round, and not until the final foursome had finished the 18th hole was the match decided.
Mark Mace, playing for Clarkston, clinched the trophy for his team by defeating Idaho’s Johnny Drips 2-1. Both had medal scores of 74, two over par, which, were creditable considering a raw wind which swept the course.
Fred Stringfield of Idaho was medalist with a 73. Matches at the University of Idaho course and the Moscow Elks course had been planned, but weather conditions caused them to be canceled this year.
This story was published in the Nov. 12, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.