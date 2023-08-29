Jim Dompier hit a two-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Gary Munden from third base to give the Lewis-Clark Twins the Pacific Northwest Regional baseball championship by a 6-5 score last night at Bengal Field.
The Twins will leave this morning at 9 a.m., bus to Spokane then fly to Memphis, Tenn., for the 1972 American Legion World Series which starts Thursday. The Twins meet the champion of Region 4 in the feature game Thursday night.
A crowd of 2,938 went wild as Dompier hit a one-strike pitch from Gail Meier into right center field to drive in the winnng run.
Dompier’s single capped two great comeback efforts by the Twins over the Oregon champions.
Munden opened the inning with an infield single to third base. Gary Arnone, attempting to sacrifice Munden to second, bunted the ball over the second baseman’s head for a single. Brian Martin popped up trying to sacrifice before Mark Harris hit a fly to left which Watco center fielder Zed Merrill dropped to load the bases.
Meier, who went into the game undefeated in 18 Legion games this season, then fanned Hal Forge on four pitches. Dompier, hitting for winning pitcher Tony Forrera, watched a curve ball for a strike before getting his game winning single, and was mobbed by his jubilant teammates.
Watco Coach Jack Dunn appealed the play saying Harris failed to touch second, but it was disallowed.
It was Harris’ double in the bottom of the seventh inning with two out and two runners on that tied the score at 5-5. Jeff Hill was safe on an error, Petersen walked and Munden singled Mill home with the first run of the seventh.
Watco grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning with the aid of two Twin miscues, Ernie Thompson led off with an infield single and went to second on an error. Rich Dodge hit a bunt single to load the bases and Thompson scored on John Dunn’s infield out. Kevin Laberge singled to right and the ball got past Martin for two runs.
Harris drove in the Twins’ first run in the fourth inning, then the Idaho champions tied it with two more in the fifth as Ty Paffile, Hill, Petersen singled and Arnone followed with a two-run single of his own.
Watco got one run in the sixth on no hits and one more in the seventh to go ahead by a 5-3 count before the Twins tied it up.
This story was published in the Aug. 29, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.