Jim Dompier hit a two-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Gary Munden from third base to give the Lewis-Clark Twins the Pacific Northwest Regional baseball championship by a 6-5 score last night at Bengal Field.

The Twins will leave this morning at 9 a.m., bus to Spokane then fly to Memphis, Tenn., for the 1972 American Legion World Series which starts Thursday. The Twins meet the champion of Region 4 in the feature game Thursday night.

