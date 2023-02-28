Courthouse watchers will chuckle at state Rep. Tom Loertscher’s amazing declaration that “County government has worked well in the state of Idaho.”
But even if, by some wild stretch, it works well for him in his comer of Idaho, what about people elsewhere who may want to try something different?
A proposed state constitutional amendment that passed the Idaho House Friday (and now heads for the Senate) would let the voters in each county decide for themselves whether they want to keep the current kind of government with all its elected bureaucrats or switch to more efficient variations.
If they wanted to keep the current form, they wouldn’t have to do a thing. But if the residents of a county wanted to try something else that might work a little better for them and maybe save some overhead, they could put it to a vote — just the way city voters can do now in deciding whether to adopt the mayor or the manager form of government.
The odd thing about this proposed amendment is that most of its opponents seem to be rural legislators. And yet it is the voters of the smallest counties who might be most inclined to take advantage of some flexibility in designing their government.
It is one thing for a large, heavily-populated county to stock the courthouse with every variety of bureaucrat now provided under the Idaho Constitution. But smaller counties, if they could, might want to combine the jobs of clerk and treasurer, for instance.
It should be no skin off Tom Loertscher’s nose if the voters of a county clear across the state want to elect one fewer bureaucrat — or one more, for that matter.
And it should be no skin off the nose of anyone elsewhere if Tom Loertscher and his fellow residents of Bonneville County want to keep the same old county government they have now.
And what if the people of Bonneville County want something different?
They may now get the opportunity — no thanks to Tom Loertscher who opposed this. — B.H.
This Bill Hall opinion piece was published in the Feb. 28, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.