ANAHEIM, Calif. — The dream of playing in the national baseball championships, one that ended in a nightmare the last three years, became a reality Saturday night when the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors won the 1976 NAIA regional crown and a trip to St. Joseph’s, Mo., beginning Sunday afternoon.

Counted out in most quarters after Thursday’s opening night loss, Coach Ramon Hooker’s Warriors put on a fireworks display of hitting Saturday in upsetting defending regional champion LaVerne College twice by scores of 7-6 and 10-2.