ANAHEIM, Calif. — The dream of playing in the national baseball championships, one that ended in a nightmare the last three years, became a reality Saturday night when the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors won the 1976 NAIA regional crown and a trip to St. Joseph’s, Mo., beginning Sunday afternoon.
Counted out in most quarters after Thursday’s opening night loss, Coach Ramon Hooker’s Warriors put on a fireworks display of hitting Saturday in upsetting defending regional champion LaVerne College twice by scores of 7-6 and 10-2.
LaVerne’s pitching, which has been suspect all season long, took a pounding as did the fences at Glover Park, Lewis-Clark hitters tattooed five Leopards pitchers for 17 runs on 25 hits including two homers, six doubles and two triples in the doubleheader played under cool but pleasant weather conditions.
When all was said and done, two former prep stars, Jim Dompier from Lewiston and Tim Behler from Clarkston, played a key role in putting the finishing touches on perhaps the school’s greatest baseball night.
It was the left handed slugging Dompier who drove in the tying and winning runs with his last-of-the-ninth single in the opener. And it was Behler, another lefty, who scattered 13 hits in the deciding game in pitching his team into Friday night’s opening round of the NAIA finals against probably David Lipscomb College of Tenn.
“We came too far to die,” Hooker said amid a cheering and back-slapping band of Warrior players, who must have danced in each others’ arms for five minutes after third baseman Hal Forge had fielded John Edwards’ grounder, stepped on the base and pegged a strike to Dompier to complete the tourney-ending double play.
“These kids are a pretty determined bunch,” Hooker said. “Other than when we got behind in the ninth inning of the first game, we were in command all night long.”
How true that was, especially in the second game when LCSC’s Barry Wofford came out of a mild tourney slump by drilling a two-run double to left to give the District 1 champs a 2-1 lead in the third.
From that moment on, the Warriors were in complete charge, especially Wofford, who blasted a long two-run homer to left in the sixth and finished the night’s scoring by driving in a mate with a single in the eighth. For the game, the senior Wofford had a homer, triple and single to drive in five runs.
The Warriors’ slick-fielding shortstop Dave Jost collected two hits and finished an eye-popping 8-for-11. And that and his fielding earned him the most valuable player honors in the three-day tourney.
Walt Mason, Dompier and designated hitter Mike Mukanik added two hits apiece to the Warriors’ 14-hit attack in the nightcap. Mukanik, another freshman, drove in two runs.
“No doubt about it, our rally in the first game tended to pick us up,” Hooker remarked about LCSC wiping out a 6-5 deficit with two big runs. “But then they’ve been doing it all year long. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Jost was speechless after winning the MVP honors. “I never thought it was possible. Why me? Everybody played great. They all deserved it,” he said afterward.
Behler had one of those nights right out of a fiction novel. He started the first game and was wild, walking two batters and giving up a single before being taken out. By the time the second game rolled around, the LCSC freshman was loose and ready. He walked only one while striking out five.
Although giving up a hit every inning but one, Behler was never touched for more than three hits in any one inning, and the hard-hitting Leopards stranded 10 runners.
“Tim got his rhythm in the second game and he was throwing a major league curve ball.” his coach pointed out. “They thumped him pretty good, but he got ‘em out when he had to. It was a gutty job for a freshmen.”
Once again, the Lewis-Clark defense stood out. Catcher Gary Sady’s wild throw to second on a bunt in the first game was the champs’ only error in four tourney games.
Jost, Wofford, pitcher Tom Kammer, who pitched a one-hit shutout Friday, and Sady were chosen to the All-Area 1 team following the title game.
The Warriors, 45-9, will celebrate their triumph by attending the Los Angeles-Houston game Sunday at Dodger Stadium and then immediately begin their bus journey to St. Joseph’s with stops at Phoenix, Ariz., Albuquerque, N. Mex., and Clinton, Okla.
“We’re anxious to get to Missouri,” Hooker said when all the shouting had subsided in the third base dugout area. “It looks like the third time was a charm after all.” LaVerne finished the season with a 27-21 record.
This story was published in the May 23, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
