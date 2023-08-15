Lewis-Clark Wins 12th Straight Legion Crown

NOT QUITE FAST ENOUGH — Speedy Lewis-Clark center fielder Jeff Hill crossed first base just a bit too late yesterday in the championship Legion game at Bengal Field. Boise first baseman Will Overgaard took the throw for the out. The Lewis-Clark Twins won the state title for the 12th straight year.

The Lewis-Clark Twins broke out of a tournament-long hitting slump last night to take a 12-3 victory over the Boise Gems to gain their 12th straight Idaho American Legion baseball championship.

A crowd of 1,172 was on hand at Bengal Field to watch the Twins complete their comeback through the loser’s bracket after suffering a 5-4 defeat to Boise Saturday night. It was the Twins’ second straight win over the Gems after the defeat. Lewis-Clark took a 5-1 win over the Gems Sunday to force last night’s championship contest.

