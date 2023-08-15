Lewis-Clark Wins 12th Straight Legion Crown

NOT QUITE FAST ENOUGH — Speedy Lewis-Clark center fielder Jeff Hill crossed first base just a bit too late yesterday in the championship Legion game at Bengal Field. Boise first baseman Will Overgaard took the throw for the out. The Lewis-Clark Twins won the state title for the 12th straight year.
The Lewis-Clark Twins broke out of a tournament-long hitting slump last night to take a 12-3 victory over the Boise Gems to gain their 12th straight Idaho American Legion baseball championship.
A crowd of 1,172 was on hand at Bengal Field to watch the Twins complete their comeback through the loser’s bracket after suffering a 5-4 defeat to Boise Saturday night. It was the Twins’ second straight win over the Gems after the defeat. Lewis-Clark took a 5-1 win over the Gems Sunday to force last night’s championship contest.
Both clubs advance to the Pacific Northwest regional tournament at Bengal Field a week from Wednesday. The Twins had an automatic berth as the host team and Boise gained the other berth and will represent tho state of Idaho.
Tournament officials reported 5,943 fans attended the five-day state event.
There were plenty of heroes for the Twins, who appeared to have their backs to the wall after Saturday night’s defeat.
Kent Petersen pounded out four hits, including a double and a triple to knock in four of the Twins’ runs. Jeff Hill bounced out of his two-for-16 slump with a home run, a triple and two runs batted in. Hal Forge, the sweet-fielding third sacker, shook his troubles at the plate with three hits, one a triple, good for three RBIs.
Gary Estlund picked up his second tournament victory in gaining his second complete game. Estlund allowed 12 hits, including three doubles to Terry Sheehan, but was tough when the Gems had men on the base paths. Estlund, who has won 12 straight games on the season without a loss, struck out one and walked one.
Early Pressure
The Twins put the pressure on the Gems early in the game with a run in the first inning. Lead-off hitter, Ty Paffile walked and went to second on Petersen’s first hit of the night. Gary Munden walked to load the bases and Paffile scored when Gary Arnone grounded out in the field.
Munden’s double, Arnone’s single, a Boise error, a walk and Forge’s single upped the Twins’ lead to 3-0 in the third inning.
Boise may have thrown a scare into the Twins in the fourth inning with a two-run outburst. Dave Maffey walked and went to third when Estlund threw wildly to first on an attempted pickoff play.
Brent Maxwell singled him home. Sheehan sent Maxwell to third with a double and Monte Cooper’s single let him cross the plate with the second run of the inning.
Twins Bounce
The Twins bounced back with a pair of runs in the fourth as Hill hit a one strike pitch from Larry Michaelson 340-feet over the right field barrier. The ball was a high looper but had plenty of distance.
Petersen followed with a single and went to second on an error. He stole third base and scored when Arnone grounded out in the infield.
Back-to-back triples by Hill and Petersen followed by a wild pitch gave the Twins two more runs in the sixth inning.
Lewis-Clark put the game out of reach in the seventh with three runs. Forge’s triple and Petersen’s double were the big blows of the frame.
A walk, followed by singles by Rob Meyers, Forge and Estlund gave the Twins two more tallies in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Meyers came up with the field gem of the game and possibly the tournament. With no one out in the top of the ninth inning and Bill Johnston at first base, the fleet shortstop made a diving stop on Mark Smith’s bounder behind second base. While lying flat on his back he flipped the ball to Petersen at second for the force and Petersen tossed out Smith at first base by a step.
This story was published in the Aug. 15, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.