Lewis County’s 50th Year Provides Theme For Fair

ROYAL COURT — Lewis County Fair Queen Gayle Scott of Reubens, flanked by her princesses, was photographed as she rode in the parade during the recent Lewiston Roundup. Queen Gayle will be crowned during a parade at Nezperce Saturday.

 Jennifer Ladwig

NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair, marking the 50th anniversary of the county, gets under way four days Thursday. Chief features will be cowboy breakfasts on two mornings, a junior rodeo, 4-H style revue, parades and picking of champion livestock.

Parades at 1:30 both Saturday and Sunday will carry out the theme of “Golden Anniversary.” Queen Gayle Scott of Reubens will be crowned during the Saturday parade.