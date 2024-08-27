As their contribution to spectacular features of national used car exchange week, March 5 to 11, Lewiston automobile dealers will hold a “parade of the klunks” Saturday afternoon at 1 and a huge “bonfire of the klunks” Friday night, March 11, on the brow of the hill west of Fenton park.

Arrangements for the destruction by fire of 30 or more “klunks” — out-moded and unsafe used cars which are a menace to safe driving — were made yesterday at a meeting of Lewiston car dealers.

M. L. Pierstorff, Lewiston fire chief, who will have charge of the burning, will see that precautions are taken. Members of the police department will assist the firemen.

The worn-out, outmoded and unsafe cars to be consigned to the fire, among the worst offenders against traffic safety in the community, will be assembled from stocks of 12 Lewiston dealers and from trade-ins accepted during national used car ex-change week. At yesterday’s meeting more than 20 aged cars were pledged for the bonfire, and dealers agreed to junk all outmoded cars taken in during the week’s national sale.

Pile Wrecks on Bonfire

It is expected that 30 or more cars will be hauled to the Fenton park bonfire site where high school rally bonfires are held. Following the Saturday “parade of the klunks,” the cars to be junked will be hauled to the bonfire site and lifted by cranes to the pile.