Lewiston has made splendid progress since 1925, thinks J. W. Close, former proprietor of the Bollinger hotel, who is here from Portland with Mrs. Close and son, Carlos, to visit their son and brother, Dr. Frank W. Close.

Mr. Close managed the Bollinger for nearly four years, leaving Lewiston in 1918. He was here for a short visit about three years ago but stated yesterday the city has made a wonderful growth during the past three years.

