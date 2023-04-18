Lewiston has made splendid progress since 1925, thinks J. W. Close, former proprietor of the Bollinger hotel, who is here from Portland with Mrs. Close and son, Carlos, to visit their son and brother, Dr. Frank W. Close.
Mr. Close managed the Bollinger for nearly four years, leaving Lewiston in 1918. He was here for a short visit about three years ago but stated yesterday the city has made a wonderful growth during the past three years.
“The milling operations mean a great deal to Lewiston,” said Mr. Close, “I was in Little Falls, Minn., for several years where the Weyerhaeuser company operated. Their activities were a large part of the life of that community and I know they will mean much to the Lewiston valley.
“The benefits of the industrial development are evident on the business streets and in the residence section. We have driven over the city since arriving Sunday and there are a great many new houses, the homes are better kept and there is an appearance of contentment and prosperity that gives the visitor a very fine impression of Lewiston.
“Lewiston has many advantages and with the beginning of industrial activities, the extension of the highway systems and the wonderful fruit and farm lands surrounding, there is no reason why the growth should not continue. I predict for Lewiston a very prosperous future.”
This story was published in the April 18, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.