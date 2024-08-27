Lewiston Club In Idaho Race

The Lewiston Gun club, undefeated champions of the Inland Empire telegraphic trapshooting tournament, will enter the second shoot of the year slated to start March 20, when the race annually conducted by the Boise Statesman opens, according to word received yesterday. Twelve clubs have already entered the contest. Saturday, March 13, has been set as the entry deadline. The race will continue six consecutive weeks and will mark the sixth tourney of its kind sponsored at Boise headquarters.

The announcement of the shoot plans reads:

“All but one of the clubs which took part last year are back again, and in addition, two new teams are competing. The Dillon, Mont., Gun club and the Spokane Gun club will take their turns this season against the field.