Lewiston Club In Idaho Race

The Lewiston Gun club, undefeated champions of the Inland Empire telegraphic trapshooting tournament, will enter the second shoot of the year slated to start March 20, when the race annually conducted by the Boise Statesman opens, according to word received yesterday. Twelve clubs have already entered the contest. Saturday, March 13, has been set as the entry deadline. The race will continue six consecutive weeks and will mark the sixth tourney of its kind sponsored at Boise headquarters.
The announcement of the shoot plans reads:
“All but one of the clubs which took part last year are back again, and in addition, two new teams are competing. The Dillon, Mont., Gun club and the Spokane Gun club will take their turns this season against the field.
“Others already signed are the Boise Gun club, Cascade Gun club, Huntington, Ore., Gun club; LaGrande, Ore., Gun club; Lewiston Gun club; Ogden, Utah, Gun club; Butte, Mont, Gun, club; Pocatello Athletic club, Caldwell Izaak Walton club and Pocatello Trap and Skeet Shooting club.
“Because of the entry of the Spokane and Dillon shooters, it will not be necessary this year to split the Boise club group, which shot as teams No. 1 and 2 last year, in case the final entry list shows only 12 teams. Other clubs are being contacted in the hope of raising the number to 14 clubs or more. The shoot is conducted on a double round robin basis.
“Ogden gunners walked away with the team championship last year as well as the individual trophy, which went to the Junction City ace marksman, Gus Becker, for the second straight year.”
This story was published in the March 11, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.