Lewiston Man In Charge Of Road At Whitebird

Whitebird, March 10. — Frank Doyle, Dewirton, Lewiston has been transferred to Whitebird where he is in charge of road construction and improvement on the Whitebird hill and through town. He replaced Willard Holbrook, who has been transferred to Kooskia and will be in charge of the rock crusher there.

Having moved pontoons down the river from the Butcher placer to Horseshoe bend bar, Roy Green has completed a ferry and has begun moving equipment across the river to his mine where he expects to begin operations by April 1.

Mrs. Clair Wamsley substituted as primary teacher last week in place of Mrs. Murray, who was confined to her home by a severe attack of influenza.

Mr. and Mrs. Babe Maynard, Slate creek, spent the weekend visiting Mrs. Maynard’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Painter, at Lapwai.

Mr. and Mrs. George Jordon and daughter of Riggins drove to Cottonwood Saturday evening, Mr. Jordon returning the following day and Mrs. Jordon and daughter remaining for a longer visit at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard. McKinley.