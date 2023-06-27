Eugene E. Auer, president of the Idaho Pharmaceutical Ass’n, will preside at the annual convention of the association at McCall yesterday through Wednesday.
Also attending from Lewiston is John L. Turner, member of the Lewiston-Clarkston Pharmaceutical Ass’n.
Auer said that reports will be presented by Dr. John Bergen, dean of the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University at Pocatello; Dan Rennick, editor of the American Druggist magazine; Dr. Thomas Stewart, assistant professor of pharmacy at ISU; Tim Brennan, secretary of the Idaho State Realtors Ass’n; J. Harris Flemming, director of trade relations for Pfeizer Laboratories; Jack Hass, director of professional relations and distribution for Clba Co., Scotch Plains, N.J.;
Panel Named
A panel on the abuses of drugs will Include T. O. Carver, administrator for the Idaho State Department of Health; Kenneth Monfore, district director for the Federal Drug Administration; Allan Shepard, Idaho attorney general; and Floyd Wheeler, Twin Falls, vice president of the Idaho state board of pharmacy.
Gov. Robert E. Smylie will speak Wednesday evening. Reed Bement secretary of the Washington Pharmaceutical Ass’n will speak at the noon luncheon Wednesday.
Another panel will be sponsored by Ledere Laboratories, Mahwah, N. J. Members will Include: Maxuel James of the company; Dr. Paul Olson, editor of Drug Trade News and vice president of Drug Topic and Trade News; H. W. Tomy Atkins, Miami, Fla., president of Crandon Wholesale Drug Co.; and George Scharringhausen, actively engaged in retail pharmacy.
This story was published in the June 27, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
