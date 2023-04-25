It wasn’t a temblor but in every way it resembled one, and the people of Lewiston and nearby places were in hundreds of instances panic-stricken for the moment. It all happened at 11:25 o’clock yesterday morning, and resulted from the explosion of 6,000 pounds of powder in a blast made at the point on the north side of the Clearwater river, within the city limits, where Contractor F. A. Dole is blasting and crushing rock.

The usual calm of the city prevailed. The district court was in session, in the midst of an important trial and the attorneys were engaged in their final arguments; the hundreds of school children were deeply engrossed in their studies; in the business houses the employees were hustling and bustling about to care for the trade. The housewives were just about completing their morning’s straightening up, and the restaurants were starting to crowd, and in the hundreds of offices employers and employees were delving into the affairs of the business. On the streets the usual condition prevailing — everyone moving hither and thither.

