It wasn’t a temblor but in every way it resembled one, and the people of Lewiston and nearby places were in hundreds of instances panic-stricken for the moment. It all happened at 11:25 o’clock yesterday morning, and resulted from the explosion of 6,000 pounds of powder in a blast made at the point on the north side of the Clearwater river, within the city limits, where Contractor F. A. Dole is blasting and crushing rock.
The usual calm of the city prevailed. The district court was in session, in the midst of an important trial and the attorneys were engaged in their final arguments; the hundreds of school children were deeply engrossed in their studies; in the business houses the employees were hustling and bustling about to care for the trade. The housewives were just about completing their morning’s straightening up, and the restaurants were starting to crowd, and in the hundreds of offices employers and employees were delving into the affairs of the business. On the streets the usual condition prevailing — everyone moving hither and thither.
Then came a trembling of the earth, and everyone wondered, and within two or three seconds this momentary fear was augmented by the noise from a terrific explosion.
At the Webster school, Mrs. Adah Bicknese, principal, with quick presence of mind when the earth seemed to move and the building shook, ordered the 400 pupils to stand and prepare to leave the building.
Within less than a minute’s time the exodus had been completed. The district court was disturbed; those in the street, in stores and offices, in restaurants and other places, wondered what it was all about, and the women in the homes sighed with relief when a second “temblor” failed to materialize and no more terrific noises were heard.
In the Brier building, the tallest in the city, and in others housing offices, tenants were startled, particularly those occupying rooms on the upper floors. At the United States weather bureau, Observer W. W. Thomas jumped from his chair and exclaimed “earthquake.”
In several instances it was reported that windows had been shattered and in a home or two plastering was stated to have been caused to fall. While no material damage resulted, so far as reports go, it was an incident in the lives of the people that they do not wish to experience a recurrence of.
At the office of City Engineer W. P. Hughes it was stated yesterday that notice had been served on Mr. Dole that the city would not be liable for any damage resulting, as the blasting was being carried on without a permit from that department. The engineer stated that no further blasting would be allowed until the city had passed on the question, which will probably be next Monday night.
This story was published in the April 25, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.