Lewiston School Board to appoint new member

The Lewiston School Board is expected to appoint a new member Monday night to replace the resigning JoAnn D. Thompson.

Board members interviewed nine candidates last Tuesday and will make a decision when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district’s headquarters, 3317 12th St.

The candidates are Shirley Hardin, who has worked as a district volunteer; Lloyd Hogden, manager of the Potlatch Corp. consumer products division at Lewiston; Darrell Lannigan, a retired engineer and a write-in candidate in the May 1989 school board election; Wayne Manwaring, a former Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District employee; Eric Nelson, a manufacturing engineer at Blount Inc.; Carol Schwartz, Blount’s personnel supervisor; Patricia Syth, a parent and Lewis-Clark State College student; Chuck Thompson, an Idaho Department of Law Enforcement employee; and Joan Vanhorn, a parent and district volunteer.

The appointed person will begin serving at the board’s March 12 meeting in place of Thompson, whose family is moving outside the Lewiston School District.

The new member will serve the unexpired portion of Thompson’s term, which ends in June 1991. The person may choose to seek election to a full term in the May 1991 board election.

In other business, support services director Vaden F. Floch will outline a facilities plan he has developed for the district.