Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
FlashbackFebruary 11, 2025

Lewiston School Board to appoint new member

The Lewiston School Board is expected to appoint a new member Monday night to replace the resigning JoAnn D. Thompson.

Board members interviewed nine candidates last Tuesday and will make a decision when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the district’s headquarters, 3317 12th St.

The candidates are Shirley Hardin, who has worked as a district volunteer; Lloyd Hogden, manager of the Potlatch Corp. consumer products division at Lewiston; Darrell Lannigan, a retired engineer and a write-in candidate in the May 1989 school board election; Wayne Manwaring, a former Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District employee; Eric Nelson, a manufacturing engineer at Blount Inc.; Carol Schwartz, Blount’s personnel supervisor; Patricia Syth, a parent and Lewis-Clark State College student; Chuck Thompson, an Idaho Department of Law Enforcement employee; and Joan Vanhorn, a parent and district volunteer.

The appointed person will begin serving at the board’s March 12 meeting in place of Thompson, whose family is moving outside the Lewiston School District.

The new member will serve the unexpired portion of Thompson’s term, which ends in June 1991. The person may choose to seek election to a full term in the May 1991 board election.

In other business, support services director Vaden F. Floch will outline a facilities plan he has developed for the district.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The plan identifies immediate, short-range and long-range needs for district buildings.

“It’s just a matter of when you have money to get at them,’’ said Superintendent Glen D. Morgan.

Floch also will discuss plans to remove asbestos from some classrooms at Centennial Elementary School.

Special services director C. Montgomery Hibbard will review the district’s preschool program for handicapped children. The district now contracts with Head Start to provide space for some children, but next year they may be housed at district buildings, Morgan said.

District officials are considering housing the children at Whitman and Centennial elementary schools, he said.

This story was published in the Feb. 11, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackFeb. 11
New cars cast their spell at Lewiston show
FlashbackFeb. 11
Lewiston’s auto safety coordinator says rear-seat passengers...
FlashbackFeb. 11
Games and comics store, Gateway, opens
FlashbackFeb. 11
Thrift store expands to Orchards
Related
Who will fill Moscow Mall’s void?
FlashbackFeb. 4
Who will fill Moscow Mall’s void?
Chamber posts takes on a new Kurle
FlashbackFeb. 4
Chamber posts takes on a new Kurle
FlashbackFeb. 4
Maps of forest measure success of timber policy
FlashbackFeb. 4
Garfield-Palouse beats T-O to claim first WCL championship
FlashbackFeb. 4
Idaho driver’s manual available in Spanish
FlashbackFeb. 4
Conservation groups urge feds to buy up Idaho lands
Grocery Firm Observing 50th Anniversary
FlashbackJan. 21
Grocery Firm Observing 50th Anniversary
The Typist Opens Tonight
FlashbackJan. 21
The Typist Opens Tonight
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy