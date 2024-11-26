Sections
FlashbackNovember 26, 2024

Lewiston Youth Activity Panel Arranged

Activities now sponsored for youth at Lewiston will be discussed by a panel of speakers tomorrow night at a meeting of Lewiston’s council of parent-teachers.

Six high school students, two each from sophomore, junior and senior grades, will give their viewpoints in addition to adult speakers, according to Wayne York, principal of Whitman school who has been appointed moderator.

Open to all interested persons, the meeting will begin at 8 p.m. in the library of the senior high school building.

Purposes Told

“We have partially completed a survey of places and entertainments now provided for young people by different organizations,” York said. “One aim of this meeting is to determine whether activities now overlap each other and if not, what could be added.”

Student speakers are to be selected by the high school student body, York said.

Speakers on behalf of the council’s search will represent the church, safety and other phases of youth education. They Include the Rev. Keith Dean of the Lewiston ministerial association; the Rev. Fr. Patrick Phelan, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church; George Vaughn, state director of safety education for the PTA; Lillian McSorley, speaking on visual education for youth; Clarence Kindrick, on citizenship and character; and Mrs. W. D. Field on self development.

Eight PTAs in the city participate in council meetings. Mrs. George Stocker, council president, will preside.

This story was published in the Nov. 26, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

