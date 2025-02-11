The coordinator of Lewiston’s safety belt program has criticized a recent report that says rear-seat lap belts can cause serious injuries.

Barbara C. Fazio is worried the report’s conclusions, which she disagrees with, may cause people to avoid using lap belts altogether.

“You can get injured but the percentage is real low compared to if you didn’t have on a safety belt,’’ said Fazio, who coordinates a federally funded seatbelt research project at Lewiston. “Creating unnecessary fears about rear lap belt use results in an unfortunate decrease in the use of all belt systems.’’

She was referring to a recent report by the Institute for Injury Reduction, an organization founded by a group of lawyers, that indicates rear-seat lap belts cause more than 1,000 serious injuries a year.

The institute’s president, Benjamin Kelley, said in a typical crash, other passengers even those not wearing seatbelts tend to be less seriously injured than a person wearing a lap belt.

Fazio contested this conclusion. “The institute picks out 1,000 serious injuries a year from wearing lap belts. If they were not wearing seatbelts they would have died or suffered more serious injury,’’ she said in an interview last week.

She advised people to continue to wear lap belts, but cautioned they should be properly worn.

“The thing that scares me is people aren’t going to belt their kids up,’’ she said. “They are going to say look at this ... rear lap belts cause X amount of injuries a year.’’