The Carnegie Library at Pioneer Park flunked, but five other Lewiston buildings scored good marks in a survey of architectural barriers to the handicapped Saturday.
About a dozen members of the Lewis-Clark Order of DeMolay examined the buildings as part of a project to improve the accessibility of public buildings to the handicapped.
Michael Peterson, project coordinator, said the library is definitely not for the person in a wheelchair. A flight of stairs barricades its entry, rest room doors are too narrow to accommodate a wheelchair and drinking fountains are too high. He termed the building “totally inaccessible.”
The Lewiston Girls Center fared better. “It’s just the opposite of the library,” Peterson said. “There’s plenty of parking right in front of the doors, there aren’t any curbs or stairs, you can turn the wheelchair around in the rest room, the drinking fountains are low and there are no slippery places in the building.”
The Helm Restaurant was termed “generally accessible.” A ramp leads into the main entrance. The only significant problem is that rest room doors are too narrow for a wheelchair, Peterson said.
The Lewiston Airport came out with a so-so rating. Rest room doors are too narrow. Wheelchairs are cut off from the second-floor restaurant by a flight of stairs; there is no elevator. But otherwise, the building is generally satisfactory, Peterson said.
The Sacajawea Lodge ranked high in accessibility. Four rooms have been specially designed to accommodate wheelchairs, with low towel racks, low sinks and so-called grab bars in the bathrooms.
The Thain Road Library also received good marks. Peterson said wheelchairs can enter through the back and move around easily between bookcases.
The organization, in cooperation with the United Cerebral Palsy Assn., plans to survey a total of 75 buildings in a series of weekly studies. “The sooner we get this done, the sooner the city can start doing something to make them accessible,” Peterson commented.
This story was published in the May 23, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
