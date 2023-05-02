KOOSKIA — Restoration of the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, about 49 miles northeast of here on the Lewis & Clark Highway is in the final stages and should be complete in time for a July 1 opening date, according to Jon Bledsoe, district ranger. The Bicentennial year project is intended to restore to its original condition the one-time backcountry ranger station.

But a number of items still must be obtained to complete the interior displays — items ranging from an old-time galvanized hot water tank to household furnishings such as rocking chairs, kerosene lamps and sourdough crocks.