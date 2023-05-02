KOOSKIA — Restoration of the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, about 49 miles northeast of here on the Lewis & Clark Highway is in the final stages and should be complete in time for a July 1 opening date, according to Jon Bledsoe, district ranger. The Bicentennial year project is intended to restore to its original condition the one-time backcountry ranger station.
But a number of items still must be obtained to complete the interior displays — items ranging from an old-time galvanized hot water tank to household furnishings such as rocking chairs, kerosene lamps and sourdough crocks.
The Lochsa Ranger Station was in service for many years before the Lewis & Clark Highway was pushed up the Lochsa River. It contains excellent examples of early day craftsmanship and ingenuity, Bledsoe says. The log buildings were tightly constructed from timber cut in the area, but other building materials had to be packed on mules or horses.
The job of restoration so far has included replacement of rotten logs in the buildings, the construction of foot trails and the re-roofing of several buildings with cedar shakes.
When completed, Bledsoe said, the complex of buildings will closely duplicate the station as it originally was. Some of the original furnishings are still in use, but many others have been lost over the years. He asked that persons with items to loan or donate contact the district office here.
As a means to introduce the public to the restored complex, Bledsoe said retired Forest Service personnel and their wives will serve as volunteer interpreters at the site this summer. Many of them worked on the Lochsa District and will be able to provide authentic information about life there in the early days, he said.
